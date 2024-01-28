GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires Shares of 739 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after buying an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $22,983,188. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.15. 5,035,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.12. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $496.78.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

