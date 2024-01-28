GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $5.61 on Friday, reaching $233.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,344,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.90. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

