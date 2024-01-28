GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,176 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Comcast Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,086,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430,946. The company has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

