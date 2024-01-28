GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after buying an additional 43,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 976,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.82.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.39%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.