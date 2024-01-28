GYL Financial Synergies LLC Decreases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.63. 1,677,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $193.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.42.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

