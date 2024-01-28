GYL Financial Synergies LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,915 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,300,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $306.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $121.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

