GYL Financial Synergies LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $448.23. 6,404,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,009. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $449.51. The company has a market capitalization of $358.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

