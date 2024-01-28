GYL Financial Synergies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $570.42. 12,770,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.87 and a 200-day moving average of $439.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

