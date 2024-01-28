GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $373,000 Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $76.88. 964,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $79.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

