GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 4.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,169. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

