GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $866,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.82. 1,157,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,983. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $319.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.