GYL Financial Synergies LLC Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $290,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 14,697 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $430.17. 944,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,149. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $443.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

