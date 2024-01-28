GYL Financial Synergies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.93 and its 200 day moving average is $261.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 194.57, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

