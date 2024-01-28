GYL Financial Synergies LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $397,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $257,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $690,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $240.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.61.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

