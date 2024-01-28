GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 15,844 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,455,000 after buying an additional 28,682,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,887,000.

Shares of PGX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 3,043,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

