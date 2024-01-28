GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.50. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.06.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

