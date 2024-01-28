GYL Financial Synergies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in RTX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in RTX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

RTX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. 5,987,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,832,376. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.32.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.