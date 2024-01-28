GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 13,682 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,567,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,862,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

