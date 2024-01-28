GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 226 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

LKQ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

