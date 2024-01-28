GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 7,531 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $151.10. 1,769,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.11. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.