GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 873 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after buying an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.35. 2,099,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average is $126.24. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

