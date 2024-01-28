Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Griffin Securities reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

HAL opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Halliburton by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $118,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,602 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

