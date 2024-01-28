Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $121.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $85.99 and a twelve month high of $124.68.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

