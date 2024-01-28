Hanryu Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HRYU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Hanryu's (NASDAQ:HRYU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 29th. Hanryu had issued 877,328 shares in its IPO on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $8,773,280 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

HRYU opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71. Hanryu has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. Hanryu had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a negative net margin of 765.96%.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.

