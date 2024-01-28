Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $201.47

Shares of Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 201.47 ($2.56) and traded as low as GBX 196.79 ($2.50). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.57), with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.
Hansa Investment Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.96. The stock has a market cap of £80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,020.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Hansa Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.
Hansa Investment Company Profile
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hansa Investment
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.