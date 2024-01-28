Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Insider Patrick Triggs Buys 1,200,000 Shares

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

Patrick Triggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Patrick Triggs purchased 730,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

Happy Creek Minerals Price Performance

HPY opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.61. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

