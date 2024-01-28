HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 229.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. The firm has a market cap of $484.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

