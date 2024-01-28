HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $88.05 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,041 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

