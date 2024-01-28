HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

