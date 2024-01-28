HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Aflac by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $85.31 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

