HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,301,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,815,000 after acquiring an additional 154,624 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,383,000 after acquiring an additional 260,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $51.30.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

