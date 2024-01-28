HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Olin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $55.15 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

