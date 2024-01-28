HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

