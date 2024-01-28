HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,210,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 32,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 67.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Shares of SNPS opened at $528.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.97 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

