HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $399,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 22.4% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $262.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.95.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

