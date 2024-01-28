HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $878,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,717. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

