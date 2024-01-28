HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $135.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.24. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

