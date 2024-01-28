HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 76,485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

IDEX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $209.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $240.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

