HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after acquiring an additional 170,088 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ovintiv by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

