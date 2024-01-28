HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.24 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

