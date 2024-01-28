HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.24 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.