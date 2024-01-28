HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 16 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $867.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $883.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $729.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.03.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

