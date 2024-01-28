HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 194 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $15,524,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

