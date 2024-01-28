HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,587 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 259,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

