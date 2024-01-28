HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 845 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,731. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $377.79 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $392.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.45. The company has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

