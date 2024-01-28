HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $151.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

