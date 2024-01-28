HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 912.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $513.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

