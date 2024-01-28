HC Wainwright Trims Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Target Price to $0.80

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $0.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Canada cut Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

USAS stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.42. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,827,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,863,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 117,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

