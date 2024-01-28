HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Lowered by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 474,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,020,000 after acquiring an additional 71,043 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 102,925 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

