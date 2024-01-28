Head-To-Head Contrast: Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB) vs. Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A Xenia Hotels & Resorts 4.52% 3.65% 1.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $173.03 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Xenia Hotels & Resorts $997.61 million 1.44 $55.92 million $0.41 33.42

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sotherly Hotels and Xenia Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 4 2 0 2.14

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.62%. Given Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xenia Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays out 97.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts beats Sotherly Hotels on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson.

