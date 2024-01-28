Head to Head Survey: GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) & Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) and Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GigCapital5 and Escalon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital5 and Escalon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85% Escalon Medical 4.37% 52.65% 10.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigCapital5 and Escalon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A Escalon Medical $12.18 million 0.12 $460,000.00 $0.05 4.00

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

Volatility and Risk

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Escalon Medical beats GigCapital5 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigCapital5

(Get Free Report)

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Escalon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides Ispan Intraocular Gases, such as C3F8 and SF6 that are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices. In addition, it markets disposable surgical packs used in vitreoretinal surgery, including packs that aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil. Further, the company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of patented disposable universal gas kit, which delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. It sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.